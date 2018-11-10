‘Control, Sarwar’: PML-Q leaders want Tareen to resolve their ‘issues’ with Punjab governor

Party leaders Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema met with Jahangir Tareen, Punjab Mines and Minerals Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir to share their concerns.In a leaked video, Cheema can be heard saying: “Sir, you should control Sarwar.” After which Elahi says the same thing. “He will not let your chief minister continue [for long],” Cheema adds.The video has led to people questioning who is pulling the strings in Punjab. It is interesting to note that they chose to approach Tareen, who was disqualified last year. Tareen played an integral role in wooing independent candidates to join PTI so it could form the government in the centre and Punjab.Pervaiz Elahi cleared the air and said that there are no rifts in their coalition.While addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that discussions are normal for all political parties. “If we don’t share our reservations, then how will we resolve our issues?” he asked.Some PML-Q leaders have complained of interference in their constituency. He said that if a video of any party meeting is leaked then the people will be left shocked.“There were some reservations, and it common in all parties,” he said. Elahi, who is the speaker of the Punjab Assembly, remarked that his party has supported PTI in all elections.When asked why they chose to approach Tareen, Elahi said that he was the only one available. “We approached the one who was easily available.”The remarks have not gone down well with Chaudhry Sarwar. He is said to have forwarded the video to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sarwar declined to comment on the matter.