CJP takes notice of damage to properties after Aasia Bibi’s acquittal

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the arson and damage to public properties during the protests that erupted after the top court’s decision to acquit Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

According to a statement issued Wednesday night, the Chief Justice said that the properties of people were damaged during the three-day protests after the Supreme Court’s decision.

The CJP had directed the provincial and federal governments to assess the damage and submit a report within three days.

The protests erupted across the country on October 31 after the Supreme Court cleared Aasia Bibi of blasphemy charges and ordered her release.

The sit-ins ended on November 2 after the government signed an agreement with the protesters and agreed to initiate legal proceedings to put Aasia Bibi’s name in the Exit Control List.