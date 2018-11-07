China to help Pakistan in every way possible: PM Khan

November 7, 2018

File Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that China will give Pakistan ‘short-term’ and ‘long-term’ economic packages.

China will help Pakistan in every way possible, PM Khan told the PTI lawmakers in a meeting on Wednesday.

PM Khan, who returned Islamabad on Monday night after concluding his first official visit to China, said that Pakistani and Chinese authorities have decided to make Rashkai economic zones operational.

The prime minister also told his party lawmakers to highlight the incompetence of the previous governments in the assemblies.

Related story: PM Khan met top four Chinese leaders during ‘successful’ China visit: Qureshi

In a separate press conference, Textile and Industry Adviser Razak Dawood said that China has agreed to give Pakistan access to its markets and it’s is actually a success of PM Khan.

In its initial stages, energy and infrastructure projects were in focus, but now the government has decided to extend it to other areas.

 
 
 

