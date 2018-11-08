China to double its imports from Pakistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit to China was a successful one.

The previous government had only focused on infrastructure projects but the current government had turned the strategic relationship with China into economic ties, the minister said on Thursday.

Qureshi said that China sees its friendship with Pakistan with respect, adding that the joint statement issued by China has removed the rumours surrounding around the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan’s exports with China will be doubled, Qureshi said without mentioning the time period. However, he said that the perception of an economic crisis in Pakistan will vanish soon.

He added that Pakistan will make the most of the Chinese experience to increase its export.

Pak-US relationship

The minister said that Pakistan wasn’t discussing bilateral ties with the US and only focusing on the security situation in Afghanistan.

The US appreciates Pakistan’s cooperation for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi expressed hope that the difficulties for Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani doctor who was sentenced to 86 years in prison on terrorism charges in New York, will be decreased after Pakistan raised the issue with the US authorities.

Pak-India relationship

The minister said that Pakistan wants to discuss disputes with India, but Delhi is going through an electoral phase and that’s why it doesn’t want a dialogue with Pakistan.

There is no other way other than talks to resolve ongoing disputes with India, Qureshi said. However, he clarified that India hasn’t shown seriousness.