Chief justice takes notice of GB minister’s ‘misconduct’ with Islamabad airport staff

November 16, 2018

A video showing Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain misbehaving with the airport staff has gone viral.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the video and summoned Hussain at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on November 17. The minister has been asked to explain his behaviour.

Hussain and other passengers confronted an airport official after their flight got cancelled. In the video, Hussain askes the staff member who come one flight has be allowed to take off, while another cancelled if the weather is bad.

The person then tells the passengers that he is the in-charge of the arrivals. Hussain then pushes him and asks him to bring the official responsible for operations.

The arrival manager has been summoned to the court as well.

 
 
 

