Chief Justice Saqib Nisar undergoes heart surgery in Rawalpindi

November 4, 2018

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar underwent a heart surgery in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He has been admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. Balloon heart valve surgery was performed on him as one of his arteries was 90% blocked.

The surgery helps in opening the blocked heart valves. Heart valves direct the flow of blood through the chambers of the heart and to the rest of the body.

He has been shifted to the ward and is in stable condition now

Judges of the top court—justices Azmat Saeed, Asif Saeed Khosa, Ijazul Ahsan, Umar Ata Bandial—visited him at the hospital.

 
 
 

See Also

Supreme Court suspends Islamabad IG’s transfer

October 29, 2018 5:10 pm

Chief Justice bars Pakistani channels from airing Indian content

October 27, 2018 7:25 pm

Who let you out: Chief justice orders Shahrukh Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell

October 27, 2018 2:22 pm

Justice Anwarul Haq takes oath as Lahore High Court CJ

October 23, 2018 12:05 pm

Lahore High Court gets a new chief justice

October 22, 2018 9:02 pm

Top court orders removal of billboards from public property across Pakistan

October 17, 2018 5:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.