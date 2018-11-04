Chief Justice Saqib Nisar undergoes heart surgery in Rawalpindi

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar underwent a heart surgery in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He has been admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. Balloon heart valve surgery was performed on him as one of his arteries was 90% blocked.

The surgery helps in opening the blocked heart valves. Heart valves direct the flow of blood through the chambers of the heart and to the rest of the body.

He has been shifted to the ward and is in stable condition now

Judges of the top court—justices Azmat Saeed, Asif Saeed Khosa, Ijazul Ahsan, Umar Ata Bandial—visited him at the hospital.