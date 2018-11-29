Charsadda’s last closed school re-opening

November 29, 2018

Govt Primary School Turangzai for Boys in Charsadda, which was closed over a land dispute, will be re-opened, declared education officials on Thursday.

It used to have 280 students in 2010. DEO Siraj Muhammad said that after it closed, the number of students dropped to 129 by 2018.

Charsadda used to have a large number of non-functional schools but today this marked the last one to be re-opened after successful negotiations with the land owners.

Related: In KP’s kindergarten madrassa, a mosque makes space for the next generation

Charsadda does not have any schools that are closed or non-functional now.

According to the education department, in 2015, across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa there were 275 non-functional primary, middle and high schools where 160 girls and 115 boys had studied. This was either because there were no teachers or there were land disputes. Out of these, four schools were in Charsadda, including this primary school.

The report, which was compiled by the education department with the help of non-government group Alif Ailaan, says 3,000 schools in KP were destroyed in earth-quakes, floods or due to acts of militancy.

 
 
 

