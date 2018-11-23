Channas, grenades and numbing cream – the Chinese Consulate attackers came prepared

All three attackers were killed in the ensuing shootout with the police and Rangers. Two policemen and two civilians were also killed. The police have begun a search operation to make sure there are no stragglers left behind.The check post just a few feet from the consulate’s gate is riddled with bullets. Two cars parked at the check post did not escape unscathed. The window of one car was shattered by a stray bullet while the other has bullet holes in its door.The bomb disposal squad has disarmed the grenades and suicide jacket found at the scene. Laid on the ground are at least six grenades, magazines, bullets, a torn black backpack, a suicide jacket and channas. Strangely, the attackers brought the channas with them to snack on so they could conduct a prolonged siege -- they didn’t want to wear themselves out too early.They also brought with them some first aid equipment like pain medication, cotton and numbing cream. Cotton to stop their wounds from bleeding and numbing cream so they could continue to fight.South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah, who led the operation himself, said that when they arrived at the scene, grenades were being lobbed at them and the attack was “like rain”.They lobbed six or seven grenades at us and hit some cars, he said. We positioned ourselves at a house opposite the consulate and brought in the armored personnel carriers, he told SAMAA TV.When they were in our range, we brought out the guns, he said. After that we engaged in one-on-one firing, said SSP Shah.Everyone inside is safe and secure, he said, adding that there were no casualties in the consulate.