CDA Deputy Director Ayaz Khan goes ‘missing’ from Islamabad

Capital Development Authority Deputy Director Ayaz Khan has gone missing from the federal capital.

Police said that Khan’s personal assistant informed them that the deputy director left his office in Islamabad at around 2:30pm on Thursday. Since then, there has been no news of his whereabouts.

His wife has also reported this to the Abparah police station.

We have informed all the security agencies about the incident, said investigations SP.

Khan’s daughter is getting married today (Friday).

This is the second incident where a high ranking government official has gone missing from Islamabad in less than a month.

On October 27, Peshawar Rural SP Tahir Khan Dawar was abducted from Islamabad. On November 13, news surfaced that his body had been found in Afghanistan.