Cabinet to meet to discuss Kartarpur corridor, mobile phone device policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today (Friday). During the meeting, a six-point agenda will be discussed.

One of the items on the agenda is the opening of the Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India. The corridor is being developed by both countries to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

The cabinet will also review and approve a policy relating to mobile phone devices. It will also approve the appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan head.

Along with that approval, the cabinet members are expected to approve the appointment of judges at the banking courts in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

It will also review the jurisdiction of the anti-narcotics court in Karachi and approve the appointment of a temporary chairperson for the Export Processing Authority.