Two killed, five injured in Quaidabad explosion

November 16, 2018

At least two people have been killed and five others were injured in an explosion near Quaidabad Bridge.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah hospital, Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said.

Two of the wounded persons had succumbed to their injuries, confirmed JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali.

The police and Rangers have reached the spot and trying to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Power supply to the surrounding areas was disrupted after the explosion.

The police and Rangers have closed the surrounding areas for traffic.

A team of the Bomb Disposal Squad has also been called to examine the scene.

This is a developing story

 
 
 

