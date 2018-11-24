Bombs don’t stop these Khyber kids from books

The kids just kept going back to school. Stubborn little things. They didn’t let the terrorists change their timetable.

“There were two blasts at the school,” said a teacher at the Government Middle School Qadam. “The first blast took place right next to the classroom door.” After just three months, a bomb was planted next to the school’s main gate.

Terrorists have been targeting schools in Khyber district for a while now. Across the tribal districts in what was formerly known as Fata, in the last eight years, a staggering 309 were completely destroyed. By 2016 there were 1.6 million children out of school in the tribal areas. Nearly 0.5 million of them were girls.

One of the persons putting children back in school is Muhammad Umar Afridi. He is running a makeshift school in Warmando Mela near Jamrud. “We started this makeshift school in May 2016,” he said. Initially he had just 20 children but there are now 180.

If this is the situation within a 2km proximity of the main Pak-Afghan Road, imagine what the situation is like in the rest of FATA, he said.