Blood found in Maulana Samiul Haq’s bathroom wasn’t his: police report

Police have received the results of blood sample tests taken from the scene of JUI-F chief Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder. The report says that blood found in the late politician’s bathroom was not his.

According to the report, there were five people present during the incident.

The police have sent DNA samples of seven suspects to the forensic testing laboratory Lahore for analysis.

The law enforcers recently decided to include the Haq’s secretary in the investigation.

So far the investigators have recorded the statements of 22 people including Haq’s servants and neighbours.

Haq was stabbed to death at his Bahria Town residence on November 2. He was taking a nap at the time