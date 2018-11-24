BLA attacked Chinese consulate with help of enemy countries: CTD official

November 24, 2018




The attack on Karachi's Chinese consulate was carried out by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army and they were helped by ‘enemy countries’, said a senior counter-terrorism official on Saturday.

“It was the BLA and they must have worked in cooperation with enemy countries,” Raja Umar Khattab said. “We are looking for more evidence.”

At least seven people, including three terrorists and two policemen, were killed in an attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton on Friday (November 23).

The attack was claimed by the BLA, a Baloch separatist group.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was an attempt to “scare Chinese investors and undermine CPEC”.

“There terrorists will not succeed,” the PM said.



 

The counter-terrorism official said the militants used C4 explosives, adding that, “It is not made locally and must have been supplied from somewhere else.”

Khattab said that the militants knew everything about the route leading to the consulate’s building.

“They must have done reconnaissance before carrying out the attack,” he added. “They knew where the barricade was and where they will find resistance.”

On August 11, at least six people, including three Chinese engineers, were injured in an attack on a bus carrying Chinese employees in Balochistan's Dalbadin. This attack was claimed by the BLA.

In February this year, a Chinese national was killed in a targeted attack in Karachi.

However, Chinese officials said they were satisfied with Pakistan's efforts to fight terrorism and they hoped Pakistan would take further measures to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.
 
 
 

