Bitter truth: Over 7m people in Pakistan have diabetes

November 14, 2018

World Diabetes Day is being observed all around the world on Wednesday to promote diabetes care, prevention, and its cure. The focus is on families this year.

Around 415 million people globally have diabetes and if nothing is done, it is estimated that this number will rise to 642 million in 2040, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). In 2017, a total of 7,474,000 diabetes cases were reported in Pakistan, as per the IDF. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 10% of Pakistan’s population is diabetic.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces. This leads to raised glucose levels in the blood which can damage the body or cause organ failure.

Air pollution plays significant role in diabetes: study

Medical experts told SAMAA TV that diabetes is mostly a silent disease and its symptoms became apparent over time. They include increased thirst, hunger, urination, weight loss, blurred vision, fatigue, and sores.

Here are some of the ways to prevent the disease:

  • Early diagnosis
  • Healthy diet
  • Avoiding oil foods
  • Stop smoking
  • Regular checkups

However, many patients remain undiagnosed as they don’t seek treatment on time. According to the IDF, half of the people with diabetes have yet to be diagnosed.

 

 
 
 

