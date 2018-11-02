Bannu residents block Miran Shah Road to protest against prolonged power outage

November 2, 2018

People blocked the Miran Shah Road in Bannu’s Barsaat Khel on Friday to protest against the suspension of electricity for the last three weeks.

The area was plunged into darkness due to a technical fault in the meters at the residents’ houses. Residents of Barsaat Khel blocked the road with burning tyres and didn’t let cars pass.

The power suspension has also led to an acute water shortage, they said. A large number of police personnel reached the scene to speak to the protesters. Members of the city administration have reached the scene to negotiate with the protesters.

 
 
 

