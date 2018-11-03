Banks bar consumers from international transactions after data theft report

November 3, 2018

At least five Pakistani banks have barred their consumers from making international transactions through debit cards after a global cyber security website disclosed that data of over 8,000 Pakistani consumers was stolen.

An attempt was made to sell data of at least 10,400 debit cards from across the world, the website said, adding that over 8,000 cards of Pakistani banks were also among them.

The banks have informed their users that they no longer have the facility to make international transactions through their debit cards.

Screenshot

There is no way to confirm the data theft, a spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan told SAMAA TV.

He said that the SBP has instructed the banks to beef up their security after the reports of data theft surfaced.

 
 
 

