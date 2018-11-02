Balochistan MPAs want Supreme Court to review Aasia Bibi verdict



The elected representatives of Balochistan have all agreed that the Supreme Court should be asked to review its verdict on the Aasia Bibi case.

They passed a resolution on Thursday after a debate. The resolution was put forward by the right-wing JUI-F’s parliamentary leader Malik Sikander advocate.

On October 31, the Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian who was accused of blasphemy eight years ago and has been in jail ever since. Protests erupted across the country after the verdict was announced. This was possibly Pakistan’s most high-profile court case that was being watched internationally as well.

On the floor of the floor of the house, Sana Baloch of the BNP said that well-respected ulema should be asked to form a committee to review the blasphemy issue from a religious, humanitarian and ethical standpoint.

The MPAs said that this problem cannot be sorted out on the streets. It had to be done by filing a review petition with the Supreme Court.

There was a debate on the topic from the treasury and opposition benches, with arguments presented by Fazal Agha and Asghar Ali Tareen, after which it was approved. The BNP was on board as was the PkMAP party.

The house consists of 65 MPAs. The ruling party is the BAP. The MPAs wanted the federal government to file a review petition.

The session was put off till November 3.