Azam Swati found guilty of misusing authority in Islamabad IG transfer case

November 29, 2018

A Joint Investigation Team probing the Islamabad IG Jan Muhammad’s transfer case has found science and technology federal minister of misusing his authority. 

The JIT presented its report to a Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, on Thursday. The court was hearing a suo moto case of the transfer of the Islamabad IG.

The report also said that the minister misled the court. During the hearing, Swati’s counsel Ali Zafar told the court that his client is currently in Vienna on an official visit and will be back on December 3. The chief justice remarked that it is a serious issue. “You call Swati back or else I will call him back,” he said.

There’s no minister in front of us, said the chief justice and issued a notice to the federal minister under Article 62 (1)(F) of the Constitution. The court ordered for charges to be framed against the minister.

Addressing the affected family, the chief justice said we are fighting for your honour. “Who gave you the right to forgive such a person?” he asked.

The hearing has been adjourned till December 4, Tuesday.

 
 
 

