Attack on Chinese Consulate will not damage Pak-China friendship: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi was foiled and will not damage Pak-China friendship.

The Chinese Consulate in Karachi came under attack Friday morning at around 9:30am. Three terrorists opened fire on the consulate. All three were killed by law enforcers in the ensuing operation and two police officers were also martyred. The operation ended and the consulate was cleared by the Rangers and bomb disposal squad. No consulate staff was hurt in the attack.

Speaking outside parliament Friday, he said they are in contact with the Chinese ambassador and have spoken to the consul general in Karachi as well. The Pakistani Embassy in Beijing has briefed the Chinese foreign ministry on the matter and will share information with them, he said.

The Foreign Office has also condemned the attack on its official Twitter account.

We condemn the attack on #Chinese Consulate in Karachi. Security forces took charge. 3 terrorists killed. All Chinese safe. #Pakistan #China #LonglivePakistanChinaFrienship — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) November 23, 2018

I will personally brief the Chinese foreign minister about the matter when he is available to speak, Qureshi added.

The police conducted a successful operation and the area has been secured, he said, adding that whoever is responsible for the attack was trying to be a roadblock in Pak-China friendship.

When asked about who is responsible for the attack, and news that the BLA has claimed responsibility, the foreign minister said it is still too early to say anything.

Our first priority was to safeguard people’s lives, those inside the consulate for visas and the consulate staff, and we have been successful in this, he said.

Obviously, the matter will be investigated, he said, adding that when they get more details they will share information.