ATC indicts Farooq Sattar, other MQM-P leaders in media house attack case

While speaking to the media outside the ATC, Dr Sattar said the case was not based on constitutional grounds but was instead a political matter.He added that the case was unjustifiable and that fake witnesses were being produced before the court. About the speech given by MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain on August 22, 2016, Sattar said they parted ways with the faction that very night as the statements made by the party founder were unacceptable to them.“We have denied charges of hatred towards the country during the court hearing,” he said. “The government should clarify its policy on the matter.”According to the charges levelled against the MQM-P leader and 60 others, the tent set up outside the Karachi Press Club was provided by Sattar and other leaders of the party, including Amir Khan, Kunwar Naveed and Shahid Pasha.The court order also states that compact discs were presented during the hearing, according to which Amir gave a speech on August 22, 2016 and the accused persons were among the people who vandalised the media house offices while armed with batons.The indicted MQM-P leaders denied the charges, saying they are true Pakistanis and chanted “Pakistan zindabad” slogans.