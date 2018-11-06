ATC given two months to wrap up Perween Rahman case

A court has been ordered to wrap up the Perween Rahman murder case in two months.

The Sindh High Court issued orders to an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday.

“There are very few people such as Perween Rahman,” said Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh. Rahman has been murdered yet the case is still on going, remarked the court.

The court rejected the bail pleas of three accused, Imran Swati, Ayaz Shamzai alias Swati, and Amjad Hussain Khan. They were indicted on March 29, along with Mohammad Raheem Swati and Ahmed Khan alias Pappu Kashmiri.

According to the police report, there were 29 witnesses, of which 10 have yet to record their statements.

On March 22, the Sindh police had conceded before the top court that Rahman was killed by people threatened by her efforts against land grabbing. However, the joint investigation team failed to find any link between the social activist’s murder and land mafia.

The report denied the involvement of TTP commander Qari Bilal in her murder. He was shot dead a day after Rahman was killed.

Perween Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013 on her way home from the office. Gunmen on motorcycle a opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died.

She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia were threatened by it would give property rights to people. Rahman mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.