An anti-terrorism court in Karachi acquitted four workers of the MQM, including Ubaid K2, on Thursday.

All four were accused of multiple cases of targetted killings. The accused, who were wanted in different cases of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Ubaid was arrested during a Rangers raid at MQM headquarters 90 in March 2015.

The prosecution team said that he had ambushed and killed two policemen on February 27, 2006 in Karachi’s Shafiq Morr area.