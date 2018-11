Former president Asif Ali Zardari said getting arrested is the beauty of being a politician and that he is ready to be arrested.

I want to get arrested in Punjab to become popular again, he told Geo News. I have no connections to the falood seller’s account, he said, adding that it has been 40 to 50 years since he last ate falooda.

When asked for a comment about model Ayyan Ali, he said he has no connections with her. “We’ll see when she comes [back]. I am ready,” he said.