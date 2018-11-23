Army chief confirms death sentences of 11 terrorists

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed on Friday the death sentences awarded to 11 ‘hardcore’ terrorists and imprisonment of 22 convicts.

According to ISPR, the convicted terrorists were involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies, destruction of educational institutions and the killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, they were involved in the killing of 26 persons, including a civilian and 25 law enforcement officials, and injuring 22 others. The convicts were tried by special military courts.

Details of convictions provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Anwar Salam

He was involved in an attacked on army personnel, which claimed the lives of Major Ziaul Haq, Subedar Ali Asghar, Havildar Muhammad Afzal, Havildar Muhammad Bashir and Lance Naik Muhammad Anwaiz. He also kidnapped Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khaqan Afzal for ransom. He confessed before the judicial magistrate.

Irfanul Haq

He was involved in facilitating the kidnapping of Captain Najam Riaz Raja and Captain Jonaid Khan along with two soldiers, which resulted in their deaths. Explosives were also found in his possession.

Sahib Zada

He was involved in an attack which claimed the lives of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif and five others. He was responsible for the destruction of the Government Primary School, Langar, in Swat.

Nadir Khan, Izat Khan and Imtiaz Ahmed

The members of a proscribed organisation killed a junior commissioned officer along with two soldiers in an attack. They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives.

Ameer Zeb and Badshah Iraq

They orchestrated an attack which resulted in the death of three soldiers.

Izhar Ahmed

He was a part of an attack in which constables Ayub Khan and Islam Gul were killed. Ahmed was also found in possession of explosives.

Akbar Ali

He was a part of an attack in which Sepoy Asif Mehmood was killed and two other soldiers were injured.

Muhammad Imran

He was part of an attack in which a soldier was killed. Imran was also found in possession of firearms.