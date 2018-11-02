Anyone can kill me, says Aasia Bibi’s lawyer

November 2, 2018

After saving condemned Christian Aasia Bibi from the gallows in Pakistan, her lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook says his life is in danger.

“I think I have absolutely no safety,” Aasia’s lawyer said. “No security and I am the easiest target… anybody can kill me.”

But despite the threats against him, Saif-ul-Mulook says he regrets nothing and will continue his legal fight against intolerance.

Mulook’s latest victory saw the freeing of Aasia Bibi — a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy, who spent nearly a decade on death row — after the Supreme Court overturned her conviction Wednesday.

Protests erupted across the country after the apex court’s decision to free Aasia Bibi. The government is trying to convince the protesting groups to call off the sit-ins.

So far, the protesting groups have shown no flexibility and they are observing a strike today (Friday).

“The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in this country despite its shortcomings,” the lawyer told AFP.

“This is the biggest and happiest day of my life.”

 
 
 

