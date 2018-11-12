ANP suspends Bushra Gohar, Afrasiab Khatak for ‘violating party discipline’

November 12, 2018

The Awami National Party has suspended the membership of its two leaders, Afrasiab Khatak and Bushra Gohar, for violating party discipline.

General Secretary Mian Iftekhar issued a notification on Monday. Khattak is a senior leader, Gohar was the central vice president.

The two were issued show-cause notices last week.

A statement by the party said that both the leaders have failed to satisfy the party leadership.

“They were repeatedly told to refrain from violating party discipline,” the statement said. However, they continued to misguide the party workers on social media.

Khatak in his response said: “Political workers can be unfairly expelled from the political party but they can’t be expelled from the politics.”

 

 
 
 

