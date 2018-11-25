ANF foils four separate drug smuggling bids at the Islamabad airport

November 25, 2018

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled four separate bids to smuggle drugs at the Islamabad airport on Sunday and arrested four people.

The ANF arrested Arif Shah for trying to smuggle 866g of ice and Gul Zahid Shah for smuggling 1,600g of ice . They were supposed to board the 9:30am Oman Air flight WY-346 to Muscat.

A Canadian woman identified as Diana was taken into custody after arriving in Islamabad from Dubai via Emirates Airlines EK-614. She had 1,838g of heroin in her possession. Another passenger was arrested while trying to board a flight going to Dubai. Fazal Haq was found to be carrying 1,500g of drugs.

 
 
 

