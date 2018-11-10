An Indian woman has been seeking treatment for a back injury in Pakistan 

Twenty-one-year-old Zeenat Khan had broken her back after falling from roof three years ago. She cannot walk and travels in a wheelchair.She said that she was being treated in Uttar Pradesh, but the response was not good. She then came to Lahore.Neurosurgeon Dr Asif Bashir is treating her free of cost. He said that she has suffered a severe injury and they will conduct her MRI again.Her mother said that they didn’t face any issue while getting the visa.Zeenat hopes to walk back to her house in India.