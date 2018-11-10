An Indian woman has been seeking treatment for a back injury in Pakistan 

November 10, 2018




An Indian woman has come to Pakistan for the treatment of her broken back.

Twenty-one-year-old Zeenat Khan had broken her back after falling from roof three years ago. She cannot walk and travels in a wheelchair.

She said that she was being treated in Uttar Pradesh, but the response was not good. She then came to Lahore.

Related: India issues visa to Pakistan woman seeking cancer treatment 

Neurosurgeon Dr Asif Bashir is treating her free of cost. He said that she has suffered a severe injury and they will conduct her MRI again.

Her mother said that they didn’t face any issue while getting the visa.

Zeenat hopes to walk back to her house in India.
 
 
 

See Also

Entrepreneurs connect with investors holding billion dollars in funds as 021Disrupt kicks off

November 10, 2018 10:26 pm

Pakistan, New Zealand to square off in ODI series decider

November 10, 2018 2:50 pm

Healy powers Australia to win over Pakistan in Women’s World T20

November 10, 2018 12:52 pm

Pakistani celebrities come out in style for Deepak Perwani’s Diwali party in Karachi

November 10, 2018 12:11 pm

Pakistan beat New Zealand in 2nd ODI by six wickets, level series 1-1

November 9, 2018 11:50 pm

India to sell ‘enemy shares’ of people who fled to Pakistan after wars

November 9, 2018 9:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.