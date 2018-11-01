After it rains in a few days, the smog in Lahore is likely to settle: Met dept

People are reporting irritation in their eyes and difficulty breathing. However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department says the situation is under control.“I am wearing a mask to protect myself from the smog because I was having difficulties breathing,” complained one citizen. Another said the weather was causing his eyes to burn and making it difficult to breath.The Met Department has predicted rain in a few days and assures that it will settle the smog. The Punjab government has assured the people that the smog is not dangerous and that they are taking measures to address the situation. The Met department has issued instructions to hospitals on how to treat people affected by the smog.Last year, Lahore was covered in smog for over two weeks, causing breathing problems and traffic accidents. People weren't the only ones affected -- animals and plants were also negatively impacted by the smog.According to the World Health Organization, people living in polluted areas have higher risks of strokes, heart disease and lung cancer as well as chronic and acute respiratory diseases.