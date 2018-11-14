ADB to provide Punjab $300mn for infrastructure projects

The Asian Development Bank will provide the Punjab government $300 million to upgrade the infrastructure in four cities of Punjab, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

The fund will be used in Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalpur. The Punjab government will also contribute $50 million for the Punjab Cities Improvement Investment Programme.

The programme includes provision of clean drinking water, sewerage facilities, solid waste management and other civic amenities.

Aleem Khan, the senior Punjab minister, said the local government and the community development departments will ensure transparent use of funds.