Actor Asad Malik released on bail

Popular Pakistani film and drama actor Asad Malik has been released on bail a day after he was arrested from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport.
The actor was trying to take a weapon and bullets to Karachi Monday night. When the Airport Security Force checked his license, it was an expired one.
Asad Malik has said that he has the weapon license and that it could be renewed within 90 days of its expiry but the federal government is not renewing it.