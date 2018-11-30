Abbottabad man arrested for making ‘objectionable’ videos of children

November 30, 2018

A man has been arrested for making ‘objectionable’ videos of children from Abbottabad.

He used to upload the videos on social media as well. Waqar Ahmed was arrested during a raid at his house in Tarbela on Friday.

FIA Assistant Director Tahir Khan said that Interpol Spain shared the information of the suspect. He was a part of an international group. The FIA have seized his mobile phones and other digital equipment. A case has been registered.

Related: Peshawar man confesses to raping and molesting 26 children

On November 21, a man was arrested from Peshawar for posting ‘objectionable’ pictures online of a female student at Peshawar University.

The accused was identified as Raja Asim Javed. He is a resident of Rahim Kot, Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

He was charged with being involved in unethical acts and posting objectionable pictures of the woman online.

 

 
 
 

