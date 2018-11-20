Aasia Bibi’s lawyer wants German passports for her and family

November 20, 2018

Saiful Mulook, the lawyer for Aasia Bibi, has urged Germany to help his client and her family leave Pakistan.

In a press conference in Frankfurt, Mulook said that Aasia Bibi is now free but she needs a passport to leave the country.

Bibi was cleared of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court and she is now living at an undisclosed location due to threats to her life.

Mulook has himself sought asylum in the Netherlands, citing threats to his life from religious groups.

“The whole world is asking why she’s not coming,” Mulook told Reuters. “The answer is first that to leave a country you need a visa or you require a passport of another country.”

“If the German chancellor directs her ambassador to give a passport to her, her husband and her two daughters conferring German nationality, nobody can stop her for one second because she is no longer Pakistani,” he added.

Despite pressure from religious groups, the Pakistani government has said it would protect Aasia Bibi and her family.

“As a citizen of Pakistan, Aasia Bibi and her family are entitled to all rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told European Parliament President Antonio Tajani last week.

 
 
 

See Also

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

November 20, 2018 2:16 pm

Pentagon defends Pakistan’s ‘critical’ role in South Asia after Twitter feud between Trump and PM Khan

November 20, 2018 12:45 pm

PM Imran Khan leaves for Malaysia

November 20, 2018 9:15 am

Paid Pakistan billions of dollars and they never told us Laden was living there: Trump

November 19, 2018 9:22 pm

Pakistan receives first installment of $3b Saudi aid

November 19, 2018 7:27 pm

Don’t make Pakistan a scapegoat for your failures, PM Khan tells US President Trump

November 19, 2018 5:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.