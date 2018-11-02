Aasia Bibi verdict: What roads to take as protests continue across Pakistan

As protests continue for the third day today (November 2) after the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy, roads in many areas are blocked for traffic. SAMAA Digital will be giving you updates on what roads to take and which ones to avoid.

Mobile phone services have been suspended in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Gujranwala from 8am to 8pm. Schools in Karachi, Punjab and Islamabad will remain closed today.

Karachi – Updated at 8:40am

Both tracks of the Liaquatabad-Nazimabad underpass are closed for traffic due to protests.

Traffic is blocked at Teen Talwar, Star Gate at Sharae Faisal, Numaish, Liaquatabad No 10, Sohrab Goth, Korangi No 5, Bara Board, Baldia No 4, Ranchor Line, Shoe Market, New Karachi, Hub River Road, Baldia, Maripur Road, Orangi Town No 5, Power House Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Teen Hatti and MT Khan Road.

Lahore – Updated at 8:40am

Traffic has been blocked at Charing Cross on Mall Road, Data Darbar and Shahdara Chowk, Askari X and Bhatta Chowk. Roads from Askari X and Bhatta Chowk to Allama Iqbal International Airport have been blocked.

Islamabad – Updated at 8:40am

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Faizabad Interchange is blocked. Dhoke Kala Khan, Tramri Chowk and Karal Chowk are all also closed for traffic.

Blockades have also been placed on the routes leading to Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Pir Sohawa. The Pindi Bhattian-Lahore Motorway, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad Motorway and Faisalabad-Gojra Motorway are blocked for traffic.

Peshawar – Updated at 8:40am

Protests are being staged on Ring Road and GT Road. Roads leading to the motorway have also been blocked.