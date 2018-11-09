Aasia Bibi seeks asylum in the Netherlands, lawyer says

November 10, 2018

Aasia Bibi’s lawyer Saif-ul-Mulook has filed an asylum application on behalf of his client in the Netherlands, he said on Friday.

The application was submitted for Bibi, her husband and their daughters, Mulook told CNN.

Aasia Bibi was cleared of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court on October 31 and was released from Multan prison on Wednesday night.

She was shifted to an undisclosed location because of the threat to her life.

Related story: Conflicting reports on Aasia Bibi’s presence in Pakistan

“The case of Aasia Bibi has the fullest attention of the Dutch government,” a spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry said.

 
 
 

