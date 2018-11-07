Aasia Bibi freed from jail: lawyer

Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman who was cleared of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court last week, has been released from Multan prison, her lawyer said on Wednesday night.

“I have been told that she is on a plane but nobody knows where she will land,” lawyer Saif-ul-Malook said in a message sent to AFP.

On October 31, Pakistan’s top court had overturned her death sentence and ordered her immediate release.

Some religious groups took to the streets soon after the top court announced its verdict. The sit-ins across the country ended on November 2 after the government agreed to initiate legal proceedings to place Bibi’s name on the ECL.