A museum will be built inside Karachi’s Empress Market, says KMC municipal commissioner

According to KMC Municipal Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman, a museum and an art gallery will be built inside the market.The market has over 280 shops and around 25 extra shops. The KMC has issued notices to shopkeepers to vacate the shops that were rented to them. More than two dozen shops will be demolished soon to create space for the museum.Rehman said that around 0.1 million tons of debris has to be removed. Heavy machinery is being used to remove it but it will take a few days to clear the area.The anti-encroachment operation has entered its third phase and the process of renovation has already started. The market will be beautified, trees will be planted around it and its clock will be repaired.The local government also has plans to build a park around Empress tower.The clock tower was cleaned on Monday and a crane was used to lift workers as they washed the structure with a snorkel.Empress Market is named after Queen Victoria, former Empress of India, and was constructed between 1884 and 1889.