A lot more than just weapons is up for sale at IDEAS 2018

The 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is being held at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

The four-day event is exclusively for trade visitors and official defence delegates. It showcases the latest technology in defence equipment. At least 262 delegations from 50 countries are attending the event and 522 exhibitors have set up stalls.

Interestingly, other products such as cutlery, insulators, fire equipment, floodlights, table clocks have been put on display.

The exhibition will continue till November 30, Friday.