A joint investigation team has been formed to investigate SP Tahir Dawar’s murder

A seven-member joint investigation team has been formed to investigate the murder of SP Tahir Dawar.

The team has been constituted under Section 19 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997. The law requires the investigation team to comprise no police officer below the rank of an inspector and officials of intelligence agencies.

The team will be headed by Islamabad SP and include Shalimar Circle SDPO, Crime Investigation Department DSP, officials from ISI, MI and IB, and the investigating officer.

The investigation team has to submit a report to the anti-terrorism court within seven working days.

On October 27, the Grade 19 police officer was abducted from Islamabad’s F-10 and by Tuesday, Nov 13, news surfaced that his body had been found, but in Afghanistan.

The Afghan foreign ministry had initially informed the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul that a body had been found in District Dur Baba of Nangarhar province on Tuesday. Then, Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed in a statement a day later that a body had been found in the Mamdara area of Nangarhar along with the service card of SP Tahir Khan Dawar. It added that Pakistan’s consulate in Jalalabad was waiting for the body to be received.

The body was handed over to Pakistan on November 15 after a delay of two-and-a-half hours.

State Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi said that Afghanistan refused to hand over the body to our Jalalabad embassy. “This issue needs to be resolved diplomatically through dialogue,” he said.