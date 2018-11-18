A deadly drive: 12,169 people have been injured on the Indus Highway near Rajanpur this year

November 18, 2018




Accidents on highways aren’t out of the ordinary but on a section of the National Highway near Rajanpur, road accidents have become almost normal. This year, there have been 2,325 accidents reported so far.

The N-55 National Highway, also known as the Indus Highway, goes from Karachi to Peshawar. Near Rajanpur, it is a single lane road that is rather difficult to navigate.

In the 2,325 accidents this year, 65 people have died on the spot, according to a Rana Yamin, a Rescue 1122 official. There were 10,244 people taken to hospitals for treatment while 1,925 people left after getting first aid treatment at the scene.

Drivers say the reason for the accidents is the single lane. Buses, trailers, trucks and other smaller vehicles all use this road, as does all traffic going from Karachi to Peshawar. They say accidents occur due to the rush.

According to a government official, they have written to the relevant department to widen the road so it can be made into a double lane road multiple times but nothing has been done.
 
 
 

