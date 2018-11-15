A cross-border mystery: Timeline of SP Tahir Khan Dawar’s murder

The murder of Peshawar SP Tahir Khan Dawar has shocked Pakistan. He was kidnapped in Islamabad and his tortured body was found across the border, in Afghanistan.

His body was handed over to Pakistan on Thursday, Nov 15. His funeral prayers were to be offered later in the day.

His case escalated to a diplomatic crisis:

Oct 26: Dawar is kidnapped from Islamabad

SP Dawar is abducted by unidentified men from F-10/4 in Islamabad.

Nov 7: Dawar’s family demands his immediate recovery

Tahir Dawar’s family and elders of North Waziristan demand he be immediately found. They threaten to organise protest sit-ins in Islamabad and Peshawar simultaneously.

Nov 13: Body found in Afghanistan

A body is found in Dur Baba district of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. Pictures of it emerge on social media. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police decline to confirm whether this is indeed Dawar.

Nov 14: Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirms SP’s death

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the SP’s service card identifying him was found with the body. The body is transferred to Jalalabad by the Afghan authorities. It would be subsequently handed over to Pakistan at the Torkham border after legal formalities, the ministry says.

Nov 15: PM Imran Khan orders an inquiry

In a social media post, PM Imran Khan says, “Have followed the shocking tragedy of the murder of SP Tahir Khan Dawar & ordered KP govt to coordinate with Islamabad police in holding an inquiry immediately. MOS Interior Shahryar Afridi has been tasked to oversee it with an urgency & present the report to me.”

Nov 15: Body handed over to Pakistan

The body of martyred Peshawar SP Tahir Khan Dawar is handed over to Pakistan by Afghanistan. A delegation of provincial and federal ministers went to the border to receive it.