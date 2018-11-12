80% of Karachi loses power as another breakdown hits the city

Eighty percent of Karachi was hit by a power breakdown on Monday morning.

People going to offices and schools early in the morning were affected by the power outage and many got late.

FB Area, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, , Defence, Garden, Buffer Zone, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, PECHS, Mehmoodabad, Bahadurabad, Clifton, Airport, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Quaidabad, Korangi, Landhi, Super Highway, Sohrab Goth, Saddar, Safoora, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gadap all lost power.

According to K-Electric, the power outage was caused by power lines tripping. Supply from the national grid was also interrupted.

Officials of the power utility say they are working to restore power to the city.

Power supply was suspended at 6:24am when a 500KV transmission line at Port Qasim coming from the national grid tripped. Following that, a 220KV Jamshoro transmission line circuit also tripped.

K-electric’s own system also tripped. The NTDC’s own teams are also working to rectify the fault.

According to the KWSB, water supply to the city has been suspended due to the power outage.

NEPRA says it is investigating the breakdown and will ascertain the reason behind it. Officials of the authority said they found out about the breakdown through the media. If needed, they will send an investigation team to Karachi.