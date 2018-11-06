6m sacks of sugar went missing from Omni Group’s mills, court told

November 12, 2018




At least six million sacks of sugar went missing from Omni Group’s eight mills.

This was revealed in an FIA report submitted to a banking court on Monday.

Related: Records seized during FIA raid on the Khoski Sugar Mills in Badin

At least, 66,92,946 sacks of sugar were reported missing. Loans worth Rs13 billion were taken for the sugar mills. Moreover, criminal complaints have been filed against the mills too.

After the court issued arrest warrants, seven suspects appeared before the court, including Omni Group's chief executive and directors. Their bail has been approved.

Related: Omni Group office in Karachi raided twice in one night, records and computers seized

The court has summoned the records from the FBR, State Bank, SECP. The statements of the banks, Omni Group authorities and sugar agents have yet to be recorded.

After getting the relevant records, a progress report will be submitted in court.
 
 
 

