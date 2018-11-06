6m sacks of sugar went missing from Omni Group’s mills, court told

This was revealed in an FIA report submitted to a banking court on Monday.At least, 66,92,946 sacks of sugar were reported missing. Loans worth Rs13 billion were taken for the sugar mills. Moreover, criminal complaints have been filed against the mills too.After the court issued arrest warrants, seven suspects appeared before the court, including Omni Group's chief executive and directors. Their bail has been approved.The court has summoned the records from the FBR, State Bank, SECP. The statements of the banks, Omni Group authorities and sugar agents have yet to be recorded.After getting the relevant records, a progress report will be submitted in court.