$5.3b has been taken out of Pakistan illegally: Asset Recovery Unit head Shahzad Akbar

We believe that over $5.3 billion has been taken out of Pakistan through money laundering, assets abroad and bank accounts, said Barrister Shahzad Akbar, head of the Asset Recovery Unit.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that there are two types of iqamas (work permits) obtained by the people of Pakistan. One is obtained by genuine workers, salesmen, legal advisers and others, who send the bulk of their money back to Pakistan and it is added to our economy. He said that Rs7.4 billion was recorded as remittances in the first quarter of the PTI government, which is 20 to 25% higher than the previous quarter.

The second type of iqama is obtained by ministers, advisers and even prime ministers, and is used to hide stolen money, said Akbar. Once they obtain an iqama, their status changes in the banking system, he explained.

He said that the Asset Recovery Unit is getting a list of iqama holders from abroad as well as Pakistan’s own setup, and people will not be able to hide for long.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that assets are being traced, he said. Speaking about the country’s economy, Akbar said that the black economy is said to be the same size as the regular economy. Our economy is the 24th largest in the world, imagine what we would be like if that black economy was actually regulated, he said.

Speaking about asset recovery, Akbar said that they are focusing on 10 countries, where the $5.3 billion has been taken. This is about Rs700 billion.

This is a small part of the money taken abroad, he cautioned, explaining that they have only looked at people who have taken over $1 million abroad so far. “We’re going for the big fish first,” he explained.

Giving an example of how much money has been taken abroad, he said that according to Dubai’s land authority, Pakistanis are the third largest land owners in the country. The portion of that $5.3 billion in Dubai is about two to 3%, he said.

Of the total sum, there are $1.3 billion direct cases, such as those of the falooda sellers and rickshaw drivers. Over $1 billion has been funneled abroad through money laundering, said Akbar, adding that there are over 5,000 fake accounts that they have found.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani interjected that there was $15 billion worth of properties owned by Pakistanis in Dubai alone.

He said that the Asset Recovery Unit is pursuing old cases right now and hasn’t registered any new cases. We will inform the public when we do, he added.

Akbar said that a list of names involved in these money laundering cases will be submitted to the Supreme Court soon, the court will decide whether to make it public or not.

He said the government has a mutual legal assistance agreement with Dubai and is hoping to get a list of iqama holders from it. In Dubai, you have to declare the money you have when you arrive in the country, he explained, adding that they want to know how many Pakistanis are on that declaration list and their details.