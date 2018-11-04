4 policemen suspended for ‘negligence’ in case involving Punjab minister’s son

November 16, 2018

Four policemen, who were beaten up and kidnapped, have now been suspended for their ‘negligence’ in a case involving Punjab Minister Mahmoodur Rasheed’s son.

According to the police, they have been suspended for misusing their power and criminal negligence.

The case was registered over the kidnapping of two policemen. The FIR mentioned the number plate of Rasheed’s vehicle.

On October 2, it was reported that two police constables, Usman Saeed and Usman Mushtaq, were kidnapped from Lahore’s Ghalib Market.

According to the FIR, the constables had stopped a car after its passengers, a man and a woman, were caught behaving ‘unethically’. The woman called her friends, who came in two vehicles and kidnapped the constables after beating them up.

Mahmoodur Rasheed denied involvement in the case. He said that the vehicle initially stopped by the police wasn’t his. His son, Hasan Rasheed, had gone to help his friends after the police asked for a bribe, he remarked.

Rasheed’s son and four others are out on interim bail.

 

 
 
 

