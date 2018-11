A small earthquake jolted Khuzdar and Zhob on Monday.

An earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale with a depth of 15 kilometres jolted Khuzdar and its adjoining areas. The earthquake also jolted Zhob district with the intensity of 3.4 on the Richter scale, with the depth of 18 kilometres.

The epicentre was located 180 kilometres from the city of Khuzdar and 140 kilometres from the district of Zhob. No injuries were reported as a result of the quake.