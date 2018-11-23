23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

November 28, 2018

At least 23 people, including 10 schoolchildren, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a shop selling pakoras in Turbat.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Five people received serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to the police, the schoolchildren were buying pakoras after school when the cylinder exploded. Makran commissioner has imposed an emergency in all the hospitals in Turbat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

On September 22, a gas cylinder explosion had killed 12 women in Turbat. The women had gathered for a wedding and were cooking food when the cylinder exploded.

 
 
 

See Also

Poisonous gas kills three miners in Balochistan

November 25, 2018 8:13 pm

Landmine blast injures four people in Dera Bugti

November 23, 2018 12:46 pm

Karachi hit by chillier weather after rain in Quetta

November 22, 2018 1:32 pm

Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Sibbi, adjoining areas

November 22, 2018 10:34 am

At least 13 injured in Chaman mosque blast

November 21, 2018 6:31 pm

Helping women farmers in Balochistan ‘grow’

November 19, 2018 8:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Sabir Nazar

Aftab Siddiqui

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.