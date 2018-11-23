23 people wounded in Turbat cylinder blast

At least 23 people, including 10 schoolchildren, were injured in a cylinder explosion at a shop selling pakoras in Turbat.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Five people received serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to the police, the schoolchildren were buying pakoras after school when the cylinder exploded. Makran commissioner has imposed an emergency in all the hospitals in Turbat.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

On September 22, a gas cylinder explosion had killed 12 women in Turbat. The women had gathered for a wedding and were cooking food when the cylinder exploded.