10 polio vaccinators terminated for wasting vaccines

November 19, 2018

The Islamabad administration has terminated at least 10 polio vaccinators for discarding vaccination and making fake entries into the record sheets.

According to an order issued on Monday, an official of the Islamabad Polio Control Room visited the team permanent transit point at Mandi-Mor and found two vaccinators, Jameel Akhtar and Najamud Din, making fake entries into tally sheets and discarding vaccines.

The order said that the supervision showed “gross negligence” by not filing a report.

“All the workers of evening shift are hereby terminated with immediate effect along with their supervisor,” it said.

The polio workers who were terminated include Mian Zubair Gul, Jameel Akhtar, Najamud Din, Anwar Khan, Ubaidullah, Adnan Khan, Hafeezullah, Sadiqullah, Muhammad Tufail and Ameerullah.

 
 
 

