Zardari wants to unite political leadership against the government

PPP leader Asif Zardari has said that the PTI government appears to be failing to run the country.

“In the past 10 years, we all tried to strengthen democracy,” the former president said on Monday. “We tried to avoid the incidents that would weaken democracy.”

Zardari was talking to the media after a meeting with JUI-F leader Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Now the democratic forces seem to be losing their strength, he added.

Zardari said that he wants to discuss the prevailing situation with the country’s political leadership.

Asked if the PPP will approach the PML-N, Zardari said, “we will contact Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman”.

Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that he had already talked to Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.